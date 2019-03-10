3rd razor blade incident in 3 weeks hits gas pumps in NC

SILER CITY, NC (WNCN) - For the third time in less than a month, North Carolina authorities are investigating an incident involving a razor blade.
A Siler City man says he found a razor blade in the rubber grip of a gas pump on Friday.
Just last week, an elderly woman was cut when someone taped a razor blade to her car door handle.
Two weeks ago, six razor blades were found under shopping cart handles at the Siler City Walmart -- and at least one person was injured in that incident.
“Now I’m scared to go pump my gas,” said Siler City resident Marcus Smith. “I’m definitely gonna be checking every time I pump my gas.”
People living in Siler City are now being more cautious when they approach the pump.
“I was headed out this way to go to Walmart and my husband had some concerns because the razor blades and the stabbing so to even hear that it’s happened at the pump is really concerning,” said Pittsboro resident Stacey Plummer.
Bobby Nicholas says the razor blade was hidden in the rubber grip of this gas pump handle at the Circle K on Highway 64.
When he pulled it out, the blade fell out and didn’t cut him, but he worries if someone grabbed the handle in a different way they could’ve been hurt.
Two weeks ago six razor blades were found under shopping cart handles at the Siler City Walmart.
“It’s kind of scary because we have an 8-year-old that likes to go shopping with us all the time to push the buggy just helping us so and it's scary just knowing people are doing that and children can get injured,” said Smith.
Earlier this week someone stabbed a worker at that same Walmart.
“Now that it’s happened at a gas station just down the road from Walmart, it’s come to the point where you have to think about everything; what you touch, what you do, where you go, your surroundings,” said Plummer.
Siler City Police say they do not believe any of these incidents are connected. They said the razor blade found at the gas station is not the same type of blade found inside the shopping carts.
They have checked some security footage and did not notice anyone tampering with the pump.
Detectives say it is possible it could be a copycat. If you have any information related to any of the incidents, contact Siler City Police.
