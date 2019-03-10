Nearly 700 to attend Main Street conference in downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Downtown Salisbury will be a busy spot beginning on Tuesday with the start of the 2019 Main Street Conference.
The North Carolina Main Street Conference is an annual 3-day conference, being held this year in Salisbury. The venue changes each year, as do the speakers, sponsors, and class offerings.
The conference is open to anyone interested in learning about downtown economic development. Attendees gain knowledge from networking with other downtown enthusiast and from class offerings, facilitated by an impressive lineup of downtown professionals.
"The influx of visitors will not only serve as an opportunity to showcase what makes the community an original, but will also provide a substantial economic impact from increased visitor spending at local restaurants, shops and lodging businesses," wrote James Meacham , Chief Executive Officer for Rowan Tourism.
“The ability to successfully host the conference relies on strong partnerships between North Carolina Department of Commerce, North Carolina Main Street & Rural Planning Center, City of Salisbury, Downtown Salisbury, Rowan Tourism, local businesses and numerous volunteers working together to provide excellent hospitality and being originals for the guests,” Meacham added. “We are grateful to North Carolina Commerce and Main Street for returning to our community and holding their annual event in Downtown Salisbury.”
The NC Annual Main Street Conference is one of the many educational offerings, provided by the NC Main Street & Rural Planning Center, a division within the state’s NC Department of Commerce.
