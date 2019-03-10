NC fire chief dies following weekend skiing accident

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WNCN) - Atlantic Beach’s fire chief died Monday after being critically injured in a skiing accident over the weekend, according to an announcement made on the town’s Facebook page.
Adam Snyder succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Virginia, the post said.
“His remarkable work in Atlantic Beach and with local firefighting academies led him to become one of the most respected Fire Chiefs in North Carolina,” the post read.
Snyder was a 20-year veteran of the town’s fire department. He had been chief for 15 years. He was also a United States Marine Corps veteran where he served as a Rescue Swimmer.
The 47-year-old was on a weekend trip with his family at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia.
A verified GoFundMe has been established to benefit Snyder.
Copyright 2019 WNCN. All rights reserved.