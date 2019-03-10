NC fire chief critically injured in snow skiing accident, officials say

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (WNCN) - The Town of Atlantic Beach said Sunday that Fire/EMS Chief Adam Snyder was critically injured in a snow skiing accident Saturday.
The incident happened while Snyder, 47, was on a weekend trip with his family at Wintergreen Resort in Virginia.
He was immediately transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, Va. where he remains in critical condition, Atlantic Beach officials said.
"Family members along with members of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department are now by his side," Atlantic Beach officials said.
Snyder is a 20-year member of the Atlantic Beach Fire Department, the past 15 years serving as chief.
He is a United States Marine Corps veteran where he served as a Rescue Swimmer.
“Mayor Trace Cooper, the Town Council and the ABFD members request you hold Chief and the Snyder family in your prayers,” officials said in a Facebook post.
