Men’s Basketball to Face ULM in First Round of Sun Belt Tournament on Tuesday
App State Basketball (Wimberly, Nate)
March 9, 2019 at 10:51 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 10:51 PM

Press release provided by App State athletics.

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Appalachian State men’s basketball will take on ULM in the First Round of the Sun Belt Tournament on Tuesday evening in Monroe, La.

Tip is set for 8 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and across the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College.

The Mountaineers (11-20, 6-12 SBC) will be seeded No. 10 in the tournament, while the Warhawks (16-14, 9-9 SBC) are seeded seventh.

App State and ULM split the season series with each team winning on its home court. The Black and Gold posted a 85-84 victory in Boone on Feb. 2 and ULM won in Monroe on Feb. 28 by an 81-75 score.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will advance to play sixth seed Coastal Carolina on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La.

