Man wanted for robbing ALDI store at gunpoint in Indian Trail

INDIAN TRAIL, NC (WBTV) - A man is wanted for robbing an ALDI food store at gunpoint in Indian Trail Saturday morning.
According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, a gunman went into ALDI Foods in Indian Trail through a rear delivery door around 7 a.m.
The man, armed with a handgun, led employees to the safe where he robbed the store of an undetermined amount of cash.
The man fled through the same rear door. No injuries were reported.
Officials say the man was wearing a mask, gloves, dark clothing and a traffic safety vest. In addition, he had a red duffel bag.
Additional suspect descriptors are pending further investigation.
Deputies canvassed the area while detectives and crime scene investigators are continuing to search for additional surveillance camera footage or witnesses who might have been in the area around the time of the robbery.
If you have information about this matter, please notify the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Crimestoppers or call 911.
