Man found dead following ‘domestic incident’ in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A ‘domestic-related incident’ has left one man dead in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning after suffering a gunshot wound.
CMPD was called to an address near the I-85 in the Hidden Valley community Sunday morning around 6:30 a.m. following reports of domestic violence. Upon arriving at the scene off of Tara Lane, officers found a male victim inside an apartment who was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic from an apparent gunshot wound.
No further information has been released at this time as police continue to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.