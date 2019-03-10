Local gun store offers safety advice after toddler gets grazed with a bullet

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charges are now being filed after a 3-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in north Charlotte Friday night.
Police have charged the boy's older brother, 19-year-old Davione Robinson, with felony child abuse and improperly storing the gun. Police say the child found the unsecured gun and accidentally fired it. He's expected to be okay.
A local gun store has some advice on how you can protect your child from these types of situations.
One of the most important things people should know is to never be complacent. Just because you have a gun and nothing terrible has happened, doesn’t mean something never could. It’s better to be safe than sorry by making sure you have what you need to protect your family when there’s a gun in the home.
While police were investigating that accidental shooting, police even made a plea to the public to take gun safety seriously.
Major Gerald Smith of CMPD said, “I would like to take this time to tell everyone the importance of gun safety. Understanding what weapons are, what they do, the proper storage of weapons.”
The conversation that could save lives and stop a tragic accident from happening even continues at nearby guns shops.
“There’s no reason not to have gun safety,” said Larry Hyatt, the owner of Hyatt Gun Shop.
There are plenty of gun locks, or cases that make it easy for an adult to grab a gun inside the house, but impossible for a kid to get a hold on it.
“Just like a medicine bottle, or a pot of hot water, or electricity – you don’t want a child to get to it. With a firearm, it’s even simpler. All you have to do is get a simple gun lock with a cable on it that can run through the barrel of the gun, secure it, and the gun can’t be operated,” said Hyatt.
Hyatt said no matter how many one-on-one conversations that are had, we can never underestimate the curiosity of a child, so it’s best to have your T’s crossed, I’s dotted and guns locked away at all times.
“Children know more than we think. They know where they keep your guns a lot of the times,” Hyatt continued.
No one’s life is worth the risk of not taking gun safety seriously.
