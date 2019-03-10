2019 Kannapolis Education Foundation Breakfast set for March 22nd

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - From Kannapolis City Schools: The Kannapolis Education Foundation (KEF) will host its eighth annual fundraising breakfast on Friday, March 22nd. The theme of the 2019 Breakfast is “Learning As We Grow.” The event will focus on the benefits of learning gardens and how they boost academic achievement in all subjects. The event also will highlight how the Kannapolis Education Foundation is working to expand learning gardens in Kannapolis City Schools.
The 2019 KEF breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, March 22nd at Kannapolis City Hall. During the event, students will showcase their work with gardens and demonstrate how those gardens incorporate robotics, engineering, writing, math, and the arts. The breakfast will feature Michael Van Wingerden, Vice President of Metrolina Greenhouses, Ed Hosack of Cooperative Christian Ministry, and Jonathan Baros of the NC State University Plants for Human Health Institute.
Kristina Cook, Chair of the KEF Board of Directors, says the Kannapolis Education Foundation sees the importance of learning gardens in schools. “The benefits that students get from school gardens is unbelievable,” she says. “Teachers can use the gardens for much more than simply growing plants. The gardens become the basis for teaching measurement and math skills, writing, robotics, science, engineering, and even the arts. We want to give more students the opportunity to experience this hands on learning in Kannapolis City Schools.”
During the 2019 breakfast, the Kannapolis Education Foundation will honor the North Carolina State University Plants for Human Health Institute by presenting it with the organization’s Friend of Education Award. The NCSU PHHI will be recognized for its partnerships with Kannapolis City Schools in promoting school gardens and scientific discovery in all grade levels.
The Kannapolis Education Foundation was established in 1994 as an independent non-profit organization. Since it was founded, it has donated more than $750,000 to Kannapolis City Schools. The KEF has provided advanced science equipment, computers, books, software, robotics, and other classroom materials to teachers and students in Kannapolis City Schools.
