2019 Kannapolis Education Foundation Breakfast set for March 22nd

Kristina Cook, Chair of the KEF Board of Directors, says the Kannapolis Education Foundation sees the importance of learning gardens in schools. “The benefits that students get from school gardens is unbelievable,” she says. “Teachers can use the gardens for much more than simply growing plants. The gardens become the basis for teaching measurement and math skills, writing, robotics, science, engineering, and even the arts. We want to give more students the opportunity to experience this hands on learning in Kannapolis City Schools.”