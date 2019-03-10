2-hour rescue completed after person falls on trail behind Walmart in Conover

CONOVER, NC (WBTV) - Officials completed a two-hour rescue of a person who fell on a trail behind a Walmart in Conover Saturday night.
According to the Conover Fire Department, the incident happened near the Walmart on Zelkova Court NW.
Crews completed a carry-out extrication of the person who fell on the trail.
Officials say the rescue took two hours to complete due to overgrown vegetation.
The person was taken to the hospital after they were rescued.
The Conover Fire Department and Claremont Rescue worked together on the rescue.
