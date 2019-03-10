Forest Hills Defeats East Lincoln, Looks to Defend State Title

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Yellow Jackets would lead 31-28 at the half, but the Mustangs would come out firing to take the lead.
Justin Kuthan would lead the way for East Lincoln with 34 points and nine rebounds. Teammate Sidney Dollar added 14 points and six steals, but their efforts wouldn’t be enough to help their squad reach the championship game.
The Yellow Jackets closed the game on a 16-8 run to regain the lead and the win.
Final score Forest Hills defeated East Lincoln 71-62 and now have a shot to defend their state title.
