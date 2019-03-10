Driver killed following tractor trailer crash on I-77 N near Fort Mill

FORT MILL, SC (WBTV) - A tractor trailer accident on I-77 N resulted in the death of the driver after crashing through trees and an an overturn along the highway.
The accident took place Saturday evening near exit 85 in Fort Mill. Troopers say that the driver had gone off the right side of the road before crashing into the woods. The driver was reportedly wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.
The identity of the deceased has not been released and no further information is available at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.