Cox Mill’s 3A Title Streak Ends In Loss to Southwest Guildford

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Southwest Guilford led Cox Mill by 15 at halftime, part of that lead came from a 20-2 run that would start in the 2nd quarter and continue into the third.
The Cowboys never let up in the second half handing the Chargers their first loss to a North Carolina team since Dec. 22, 2017
Cox Mill stays unbeaten at 31-0 with their last loss coming at the end of the 2017-18 season from Concord.
Southwest was able to hold Duke signee Wendell Moore to 3-for-15 field-goal shooting. (Moore scored 19 points, but 12 of those came from the free-throw)
Final score 88-58.
