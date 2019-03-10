Bears Defeat Queens for Second Time to Advance to SAC Tournament Championship Game

Press release provided by Lenoir-Rhyne athletics.
GREENVILLE, S.C. – The historic season continues for the Lenoir-Rhyne Men’s Basketball Team who beat No. 7 Queens for the second time this season to advance to the program’s first South Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship since 2005. The Bears haven’t beat Queens twice in the same season since 2008 but accomplished that feat with a statement win in the SAC Semifinal by the final score of 83-68.
INSIDE THE MATCHUP:
Final: Lenoir-Rhyne 83 | No. 7 Queens 68
Records: Lenoir-Rhyne (21-9) | Queens (28-4)
Location: Timmons Arena | Greenville, S.C.
STATS OF THE GAME:
• It was a great homecoming for Lenoir-Rhyne Head Coach Everick Sullivan and PG Jon Jean. Sullivan went to high school at nearby Hillcrest High School and Jean transferred to LR after spending three years at Furman.
• LR could not be stopped, shooting a season-high 63.5 percent from the field. The Bears converted on 35-of-52 field goal attempts and led by as many as 23 points in the game.
• On the defensive end, the Bears stifled Queens and held the league's top 3-point shooting team to just 3-of-22 from long range. Queens shot a frigid 37 percent from the field and were down by double digits for the majority of the second half.
• For the third straight game, center Bertrand Awana was perfect from the field. Awana went 8-for-8 tonight for a season-high 16 points. Over his last three games, Awana is 16-for-16 from the field.
• Cory Thomas finished with 20 points and has stepped his play up in the SAC Tournament. After going for 24 in the quarterfinal round, Thomas went 8-for-13 from the field and added three assists and two rebounds.
• Jean had eight points and six assists to go with only one turnover as the PG flawlessly initiated offense all night.
• Queens was led by SAC Player of the Year Shaun Willett who scored 20 points and grabbed five boards. Daniel Carr finished with a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.
BEYOND THE BOX SCORE:
• The Bears added another signature victory to their NCAA Tournament resume. Lenoir-Rhyne entered the week ranked No. 7 in the Southeast Regional rankings and may have secured their bid with a win tonight.
• Queens had been to back-to-back SAC Tournament Championship games and won it all last year.
• The 21 wins matches the highest total in the past 11 years.
• LR continues its strong play away from home and is now 11-5 outside of Shuford Gym this year. Each of LR's wins over Queens have come away from Hickory.
UP NEXT:
The Bears will look to win their first SAC Tournament Championship since 2003 when they take on the winner of Wingate vs. Catawba at 4 p.m. The game will take place inside Timmons Arena on the campus of Furman University.
