Armed robbery reported at Arby’s in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An armed robbery was reported at an Arby’s in southeast Charlotte Saturday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Monroe Road.
Officers responded to an armed robbery from business call at the restaurant around 7:30 p.m.
The caller told police that someone, who was armed with a gun, robbed the business.
No one was injured and no one was arrested, police say.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
