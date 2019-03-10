Armed robbery reported at Arby’s in southeast Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff | March 9, 2019 at 11:04 PM EST - Updated March 9 at 11:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An armed robbery was reported at an Arby’s in southeast Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Monroe Road.

Officers responded to an armed robbery from business call at the restaurant around 7:30 p.m.

The caller told police that someone, who was armed with a gun, robbed the business.

No one was injured and no one was arrested, police say.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

