81-year-old man killed in two-car crash in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - An 81-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Iredell County Friday night.
According to the State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at the intersection of Shumaker Drive and Nixon Road around 7 p.m.
Officials say 81-year-old Norman Allen Dixon was driving east on Nixon Road., as another vehicle was driving north on Shumaker Drive.
Dixon reportedly failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with the other vehicle in the intersection, troopers say.
Both vehicles went off the road to the right as the car Dixon was driving collided with and damaged a utility pole.
Dixon was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other driver was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There were no other passengers.
Troopers say both drivers were wearing seatbelts and there were no indications of impairment.
