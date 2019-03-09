Tony Parker Talks Hornets Playoff Push

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Tony Parker made the move to the Queen City after spending 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, where he never missed the NBA postseason. The Hornets are a team that’s currently searching for their first postseason birth since 2016, but they are currently on the outside looking in.
“We need to be more consistent. I’ve been preaching that the whole season, you know, consistency and it’s been very hard for us. I think it’s growing pains for a lot of our young guys and hopefully we can turn the corner,” Tony Parker said. "We have no more excuses - 18 games left either we are going to make it happen or not.”
Despite the ups and downs of this season, Parker has had some memorable moments as a Hornet. “Obviously, the game in San Antonio was big for me because of all the years I played over there,” Parker said. “We won in San Antonio so it was nice to win over there and have the nice standing ovation and the way the crowd treated me so that was a big win for us and I was happy for Charlotte too because I’m in Charlotte now.”
However, Parker hopes his best moment as a Hornet is still to come. "The best highlight would be making the playoffs, you know nothing can beat that so hopefully my best highlight is ahead of us hopefully," Parker said.
Parker also hopes to use his veteran skills to lead and inspire his teammates to earn their way into the playoffs. “We just have to stay positive right now and stay together because it’s easy to give up that’s the easy way so hopefully we can be strong mentally and make it,” Parker said.
The Hornets currently sit one game back of the 8th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
