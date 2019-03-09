Silver Alert canceled after missing Watauga Co. man found deceased

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - A man reported missing on Friday evening was found deceased Saturday morning after an overnight search for his whereabouts was conducted around Boone.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was first notified that John Taylor Adams, 70, was missing on Friday and a Silver Alert was issued shortly afterwards, notifying the public that Adams was suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment. Adams had last been seen at his home on Green Briar Road.
The search was ended Saturday after officials confirmed that Adams had been found dead earlier that morning.
No further information has been released at this time.
