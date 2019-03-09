Silver Alert canceled after missing Watauga Co. man found deceased

BOONE, NC (WBTV) - A man reported missing on Friday evening was found deceased Saturday morning after an overnight search for his whereabouts was conducted around Boone.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office was first notified that John Taylor Adams, 70, was missing on Friday and a Silver Alert was issued shortly afterwards, notifying the public that Adams was suffering from dementia or some form of cognitive impairment. Adams had last been seen at his home on Green Briar Road.
The search was ended Saturday after officials received a call around 7 a.m. about a deceased male found near Blue Bird Lane by the Bradford Trailer Park. The deceased was later identified as Adams.
No further information has been released at this time.
