Ranked teams meet as No. 3 UNC hosts No. 4 Duke

VARYING EXPERIENCE: North Carolina has leaned on senior leadership while Duke has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. Seniors Luke Maye, Cameron Johnson and Kenny Williams have collectively accounted for 46 percent of North Carolina's scoring this season and 53 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen R.J. Barrett, Zion Williamson, Cam Reddish and Tre Jones have combined to account for 75 percent of all Duke scoring, including 81 percent of the team's points over its last five.