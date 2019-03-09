Rainy, mild Saturday expected to lead into warmer weather by Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Following another rainy Friday (the 4th in a row.. and 14 of the last 23 Fridays!) we're still waking up to a bit of a gray, damp, and chilly day. But, as far as the rest of the weekend goes, there's some good news and some bad news.
We'll start with today (the bad news). We won't see a ton of sun, and it will be cloudy and chilly with areas of light rain and drizzle around. Temps will generally hold in the 40s, maybe some low 50s for some areas.
Sunday will be your pick of the weekend for sure. While a cold front will bring severe weather across parts of the south again this afternoon/evening, by the time it gets here early tomorrow morning it will be weakened so much that we'll only see some areas of light rain left over very early in the day before clearing out for the afternoon. That's the good news, and the even better news is that temps will reach the low 70s!
From there it looks mainly dry and mild early-mid week. Right now it appears our next best chance of rain the weekend may be next Friday (what else is new?)
