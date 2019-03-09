Person killed in west Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed in west Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Tuckaseegee Road.
Police say one person has been pronounced dead.
Detectives are investigating a homicide at the scene.
There’s no word on what happened in the incident or how many people were involved.
Police did not provide any information on arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
