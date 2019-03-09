Perez, Laster lift Gardner-Webb past Campbell 79-74

The NCAA's leading scorer, Chris Clemons, had 23 points for the Fighting Camels (20-12) as his last chance for an appearance in the NCAA Tournament was dashed by the loss. Clemons finished the night with 3,193 points, remaining fourth on the all-time NCAA scoring list. He can still pass Lionel Simmons (3,217) for third and Freeman Williams (3,249) for second as Campbell will receive an automatic bid to the NIT as the regular-season champion of the Big South.