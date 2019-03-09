Myrtle Beach named one of 2019’s ‘Best Cheap Spring Break Destinations’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dreaming of a cheap getaway? A new survey from U.S. News and World Report may have some staying put this spring break season.
The groups annual survey of the top 10 ‘Cheapest Spring Break Destinations’ puts Myrtle Beach among the best of the best for 2019.
“With a plethora of affordable oceanfront hotels, 60 miles of beaches and a short drive for East Coasters, Myrtle Beach is a great choice for budget-conscious travelers," the review begins.
“From tried-and-true nightlife options to parties hosted by big-name DJs, this South Carolina town offers the classic spring break experience.
According to the survey the group ‘carefully considered lodging costs, atmosphere, free things to do and traveler votes (among other factors)’ into selecting the top tier destinations for frugal travelers.
Myrtle Beach also made the list in 2017.
