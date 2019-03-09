Local brewery says wet weather is a business burden

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On a soggy Friday night, you won’t find a soul out on the front patio of Town Brewing Company. The brewery has only been open for six months and a string of wet Fridays hasn’t been the best for business.
“It’s crushing business,” said bartender Jordan Howlett bluntly.
He gestured towards the empty patio. There were several rain-soaked benches and chairs sitting empty in front of the business Friday evening.
"People want to bring their dogs. They want to be outside so we kind of go as the weather goes," explained Howlett.
Recently the weather hasn’t been going their way. Several weekends this year have been plagued by rain and chilly temperatures. Mark Kutny, a co-founder of Town Brewing Company, said the brewery can do almost double the business if the patio dry and open to customers. He said revenue at the brewery already declines 30 to 40 percent in the colder months, so the wet weekends don’t help business.
“That Thursday through Sunday stretch, those are your money days,” Howlett told WBTV. “So the fact that it’s (rain) every Friday, that causes a little bit of an issue.”
Aimee Kerchner, a customer at the brewery Friday night, was hoping to celebrate her husband's birthday on the patio. Because of the weather, they had to move the festivities indoors.
“We’re doing it family style, kids are involved - thought we’d be outside where the kids could run around and no such luck,” said Kerchner.
Lindsey Cohan, another customer at the brewery Friday, said the weather in Charlotte is still better than what she’s used to in her home state of Massachusetts.
"There’s about two feet at least back home of snow, with a rough icy top, so I’m okay with this. I can deal with the rain,” said Cohan.
The staff at Town Brewing Company is already looking forward to a sunny Sunday. They hope the string of wet Fridays will come to an end soon.
“Give us some sunshine and take this rain away,” said Howlett. “Let’s get into spring.”
