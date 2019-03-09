Crash involving bus, car near Georgetown Co. elementary school sends 20 to hospital

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC/WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus and a car.
The crash happened Saturday at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Browns Ferry Road near Browns Ferry Elementary school, according to Georgetown County Fire and EMS Assistant Chief Tony Hucks. Hucks said EMS took 19 bus passengers to area hospitals.
The driver of a Mistubishi automobile was airlifted to MUSC, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said. Hicks said the driver suffered life-threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team responded to piece together what led up to the crash.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Highway Patrol spokesman William Surratt said investigators believed the driver of the automobile was at fault.
Twelve of the victims were sent to Horry County Hospital, Collins said. Hospitals in Georgetown County and Waccamaw were also treating the injured, Collins told WMBF News.
Collins said 38 passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.
No deaths have been reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC/WMBF. All rights reserved.