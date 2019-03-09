Brothers, ages 3 and 19, grazed by bullet in accidental shooting near hotel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police are investigating after they say two brothers, ages 3 and 19, were grazed by a bullet in an accidental shooting near a hotel in north Charlotte Friday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near Old Interstate Road around 8 p.m.
Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at the scene where they found a 19-year-old young man and a 3-year-old boy with non-life-threatening graze wounds from a gun at the hotel.
The 3-year-old was taken by Medic to the hospital.
At this time, police say the shooting appears to be accidental and officers are not looking for any additional suspects.
CMPD officials were investigating and canvassing the area Friday night.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
