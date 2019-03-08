zMAX Dragway introduces Night of Fire to NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - From zMAX Dragway: The sensory overload of nitro-fueled excitement and the brightness of dragsters’ header flames will illuminate zMAX Dragway when the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals roars to life with an all-new Night of Fire on Friday, April 26. For the first time, the NHRA’s original four-lane drag strip – known as the Bellagio of drag strips – will light the tree and the night sky with qualifying beginning at 4:30 p.m. and concluding under the stars.
In addition to attractions including East10Drift ride-alongs and the NHRA’s only four-wide Mountain Motor Pro Stock races, the first night of the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will bring pyrotechnics, revolutionary driver introductions, pre-qualifying DJ sets and the world’s fastest competitors in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Mod.
Gates are slated to open at 12 p.m., allowing fans to enjoy unprecedented access to their favorite drivers, cars and teams in the sprawling midway before the candle is lit on the Night of Fire.
“zMAX Dragway is known for blazing a trail, so we figured we’d blaze a trail under the lights in April,” said Greg Walter, the executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Adding the Night of Fire to the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is going to give our fans more new, exciting elements to one of drag racing’s biggest, most spectacular weekends. I’m looking forward to seeing these finely tuned machines go four-wide at night.”
TICKETS:Weekend passes to the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals include tickets to Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s events as well as a parking pass and access to the pit areas. Weekend passes start at just $99 with single-day tickets and camping packages also available. Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/ticketsor call 800-455-FANS (3267) for more details.
