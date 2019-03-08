Vehicle crashes into school bus transporting students to middle school in York County

CLOVER, SC (WBTV) - A school bus transporting students to Clover Middle School was involved in a crash Friday morning.
School officials say a vehicle reportedly ran a stop sign and then tried to brake but hit the front of the school bus on Barrett Road.
No one was reported injured during the crash and parents are being notified of the wreck.
Another school bus was called to the scene to take the students to school.
Officials have not said if any charges will be filed in this case.
