Two convicted as habitual felons in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Two habitual felons were convicted this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court, according to Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.
Rickey Wayne Carroll of Rockwell was convicted of felony larceny, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
He admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced Carroll to a minimum of 58 months to a maximum of 82 months in prison.
On March 6, 2018, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were conducting a license checkpoint on US Highway 29 in China Grove. Carroll was identified as being a passenger in a vehicle that pulled up to the checkpoint.
Deputies determined that no one in the vehicle possessed a valid driver’s license so the vehicle would be towed. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located smoking devices in the vehicle and cocaine.
On August 23, 2018, deputies responded to a vehicle larceny on NC Highway 152. The victim stated that his vehicle had been stolen and deputies received information the vehicle had been located in Rockwell.
Deputies then received information that a man had broken into a vehicle and Carroll was located asleep in the vehicle, along with the keys to the first stolen vehicle, which was found a few blocks away.
Carroll had previously been convicted of felony second degree burglary, felony breaking and/or entering a motor vehicle, and felony larceny, among other convictions.
In an unrelated case, Michael Justin Cooper of Kannapolis was convicted of two counts of felony sell cocaine, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, and felony maintain a vehicle, place, or dwelling for controlled substance.
Cooper admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to a minimum of 101 months to a maximum of 134 months in prison.
On June 28, 2017 the Kannapolis Police Department utilized a confidential informant to purchase heroin and cocaine from Cooper in exchange for $130.00. On June 30, 2017, the Kannapolis Police Department utilized a confidential information to purchase heroin from Cooper in exchange for $150.00.
On July 10, 2017, a search warrant was executed at Cooper’s residence on Forrest Avenue and detectives locate marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cocaine, heroin, and over $2600.00.
Cooper had previously been convicted of felony deliver a schedule I controlled substance, felony possession of cocaine, and a separate count of felony possession of cocaine, among other convictions.
Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorneys Tim Gould and Ryan Sutton, along with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the Kannapolis Police Department in removing the repeat offenders from our community with lengthy prison sentences.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.