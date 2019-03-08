SC teenager who vanished one year ago may have traveled to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for your help to track down a South Carolina teenager who has been missing for the last year.
Alizay’e Harley went missing from Summerville, SC on Sunday, March 10, 2018. This weekend will mark the one year anniversary of her disappearance.
Alizay’e may have attempted to travel to Columbia or Orangeburg, SC or even as far north as Charlotte, NC, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.
She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Alizay’e is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Summerville Police Department (South Carolina) at 1-843-875-1620.
