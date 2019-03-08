Rock Hill launches new programs to help youth find a path to success

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) -Within less than a month, two juveniles have been arrested for violent crimes in Rock Hill. If convicted, they could be facing significant prison time.
City leaders are in the process of launching programs that will hopefully give children the tools to succeed.
Mayor John Gettys is leading the launch of three new programs. He says it is hard to say if they will work since the city has never had them before.
"We’ve been trying things as a community for years that quite frankly just didn’t work,” Mayor Gettyle said. “We have to try new things.”
The first program is called Rock Hill Reads. Gettys says volunteers in the community who are background checked will be at local barbershops, parks and locations that host summer lunch programs. At designated locations, the volunteers can read with children. They are targeting children between birth and 8-years-old.
“So that they are ready to read when it is time for school,” Gettys explained.
A second program set to launch this summer is Pedal Forward. The Pedal Forward program targets middle-school aged children. Volunteer mentors will lead children on biking tours, including the use of the city’s Velodrome and BMX park.
“We get middle school students to our bicycling facilities, world class facilities,” Gettys said.
The two programs are in partnership with the Rock Hill School District, the York Public Library, the Boys and Girls Club and The Fellas.
A third project provides the tools young adults need to land a job that pays a livable wage. According to Gettys, the livable wage in Rock Hill is $14.50 an hour for a family of four, with two working parents.
Gettys says they are beginning to pay employees of the City of Rock Hill a livable wage and will encourage private businesses in Rock Hill to do the same.
York Technical College and the Black Economic Leadership League are partnering with the city on this project.
“When we get to a point where we see everyone making a livable wage, we won’t see these acts of violence at the degree we are seeing,” Gettys said.
Pedal Forward and Rock Hill Reads are expected to begin this summer. The Mayor’s initiatives will start in four opportunity zones. According to city officials these zones represent the lowest median household income and the highest unemployment rates in the city.
The goal is to help economically challenged families build a foundation for good choices in life based on mentoring, education and job training, city officials say.
“We have a good town, Now how do we make it a good town for all of our people,” Gettys said.
