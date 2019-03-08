Raccoon tests positive for rabies after killing cat in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, NC (WBTV) - Residents in a Mint Hill neighborhood are going to be alerted Friday evening after a raccoon that attacked a cat tested positive for rabies.
The attack happened on March 6 at a home on Alexis Drive, which runs between Allan Black Road and Whitmire Lane near I-485. Police say the cat was current on its rabies vaccine, but unfortunately had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
Residents in the area were scheduled to get an alert notification about the incident at 7 p.m. Friday.
Animal Care and Control is reminding pet owners that they offer a free monthly clinic for Mecklenburg County residents to have their pets inoculated against rabies. The clinic takes place the second Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the animal shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.
