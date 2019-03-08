Queens dominates the post season awards in the South Atlantic Conference

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - After a record breaking regular season for Queens, Shaun Willett was named the South Atlantic Conference player of the year and head coach Bart Lundy claimed the league’s coach of the year award.
Willett leads the nation in double-doubles as he has 24 this season. He is also averaging a double-double at 19.6 points and 12 rebounds per game.
A lot of unknowns for this Queens team before the season as they only returned 1 starter off of last year’s Final Four squad, but Lundy help lead them to a program record 27 regular season wins and the first ever South Atlantic regular season title.
Queens would place 2 players on the conference first team in Willet and Daniel Carr.
Lewis Diankulu was named to the 2nd team and Van Turner Jr was honorable mention.
Kenny Dye would also be named to the All-Freshman team.
Other local players making the SAC All-Conference team include Marco Haskins of Wingate (1st team), Jameel Taylor of Catawba (1st team), Djibril Diallo of Lenoir-Rhyne (2nd team), Marcell Haskett of Catawba (2nd team), Frankie Johnson of Wingate (honorable mention), and Jarren Cottingham of Wingate (All-Freshman).
Catawba’s Taylor was also named the league’s defensive player of the year.
