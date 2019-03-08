Person shot, seriously injured in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after being shot in Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on North Tryon Street.
Officers responded in reference to a call for assault with a deadly weapon around 9:30 p.m.
Police found one person with a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital by Medic.
No one has been arrested in this shooting.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
