Person shot, seriously injured in Charlotte
By WBTV Web Staff | March 7, 2019 at 10:36 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 11:17 PM

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was seriously injured after being shot in Charlotte Thursday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on North Tryon Street.

Officers responded in reference to a call for assault with a deadly weapon around 9:30 p.m.

Police found one person with a gunshot wound and they were taken to the hospital by Medic.

No one has been arrested in this shooting.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.

