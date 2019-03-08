Person killed in single-vehicle crash, causing road closure in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A person was killed in a single-vehicle crash, causing a road to close in south Charlotte Thursday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on South Tryon Street near Nevada Boulevard.
Police say one person was pronounced dead.
South Tryon Street is closed in the area of Nevada Boulevard due to the crash.
Drivers are advised to use Westinghouse Boulevard as an alternate route.
There’s no word on what caused the crash or when the road will be reopened.
This is a developing story and no further information was released.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.