Number of guns in CMS schools down compared to previous years, but holding steady, report shows

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “Having a gun makes them feel powerful," that’s what one CMS student said when we asked him about why guns are so popular for teens these days.
But despite the reasons, the numbers are in and they’re down, according to the recent release of North Carolina’s statewide schools report.
We’re talking about the number of CMS students bringing guns to school - according to the report, that number and percentage has been cut in half.
During the 2016-17 school year, CMS students brought 19 guns to school - which was a decade record high - but the recent report shows in the 17-18 school year only nine CMS students were found with a gun at school.
CMS says in an unofficial count, they’ve found nine guns in schools so far this year, with two more months of school still to go.
Also something that’s changed for CMS schools this year? Random security screenings. In a statement Friday – CMS saying “Guns have no place at school.”
Mentioning the new screenings - including metal detectors, wanding students - searching for guns, is another attempt to fight crime in CMS schools.
In the report however, overall CMS’s crime rate rose by 8 percent from compared to a statewide crime rate drop of 1 percent.
