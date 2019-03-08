NC bill aims to arm educators, create ‘teacher resource officer’ position

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools under a bill filed this week in the North Carolina General Assembly.
The idea is already facing criticism from the state’s largest organization representing educators.
The School Security Act of 2019 would create a new position called a teacher resource officer.
Sen. Warren Daniel (R-46th) is one of the co-sponsors of the bill.
He says teachers who take part would receive the same as law enforcement officers and be able to carry a weapon at their schools.
Each school board across the state would have the ability to determine whether to authorize this.
“This is just sort of a hybrid way that will give law enforcement agencies across the country some comfort that they are in control of the officers who are in the school,” said Daniel.
His bill authorizes up to 3,000 teacher resource officers, who would go through basic law enforcement training, have the ability to make arrests and receive a 5-percent increase in pay.
To view the bill, click here.
It also includes about $4.8 million in funding initially to start the program, plus $4.5 million in recurring funds annually to pay for the salary increases.
“If at any time the sheriff’s department felt like that this teacher wasn’t right for the job, they could remove their certification,” said Daniel.
Mark Jewell, the president of the North Carolina Association of Educators, criticized the proposal, saying his organization will work to defeat it.
“We need to make sure our buildings are equipped and secure to make sure our students are safe while they are in there. But, certainly arming educators is something that we’re adamantly opposed to and will fight tooth and nail again this year,” said Jewell. “Arming teachers is something we’re adamantly opposed to and a disaster waiting to happen.”
Recent polling has found most teachers in North Carolina oppose the idea of carrying a gun at school.
Elon University found last March that 78 percent of teachers view it as “mostly a bad idea.” Eighteen percent say it’s a good idea.
The House passed three other bills this week aimed at improving school safety that do not involve teachers carrying weapons.
Among other things, they call for better reporting to the state by school districts on emergency planning and risk management as well as a study regarding schools providing mental health screening.
Copyright 2019 WNCN. All rights reserved.