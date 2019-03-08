Man shot during robbery attempt in downtown Salisbury parking lot

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a man says he was shot during a robbery attempt in a parking lot in downtown Salisbury.
It happened just after midnight on Friday morning, according to the police report.
The 27-year-old told police that he had been inside the Fish Bowl on E. Innes taking part in karaoke, and then left, going to the parking lot behind the business.
The man said that he was sitting in his Jeep when he was approached by a man who wanted to rob him. The victim got out of the Jeep “to fight off the robber,” and was shot in the left shoulder.
The gunman ran away towards E. Fisher Street. The victim described him as a black man wearing black clothes and “possibly” having long black hair.
The victim was taken to the hospital with an injury described by police as “not life-threatening.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
