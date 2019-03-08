Man charged with murder 3+ years after shooting at Statesville house party

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - Statesville Police have charged a man with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a house party in 2015.
The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a home on Wilmington Avenue, off of Wilson W. Lee Boulevard. Two brothers - Leon Tremaine Bradshaw and Deleon Dalton - were both shot during a reported fight during a party at the home.
Bradshaw was pronounced dead at the scene while Dalton recovered from his injuries at a local hospital.
“After months of investigating, the case turned cold even though it was reported that numerous people inside the residence witnessed the homicide of Leon Bradshaw,” Statesville Police said.
Investigators began re-interviewing witnesses in January, 2019, and soon developed 35-year-old Okiera Donell Myers as a suspect in the case. Warrants were then obtained on Myers for murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
On Friday, police pulled Myers over at the intersection of South Race Street and West Front Street and took him into custody. He is being held in the Iredell County Jail without bond.
Any other witnesses are being asked to come forward and contact the Statesville Police Department, Violent Crime Unit at 704-878-3535.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.