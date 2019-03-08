First Alert: Wintry mix in the mountains before transitioning to rain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Today’s First Alert will come in two parts. The first is for the ongoing snow and sleet in the mountains and northern foothills that will perhaps last through the midday hours before transitioning to plain rain. Slippery conditions are to be expected until that transition time and most mountain-area schools are closed today as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, the rest of us will be generally dry during the morning hours, so the commute is not a concern.
Rain will overspread from midday through the evening, meaning the afternoon commute is likely going to be wet for almost everybody. As we know, rain during the evening rush, especially on a Friday, always seems to create headaches. It will be cloudy and cold all day long with temperatures in the higher elevations starting in the upper 20s before rising above freezing later in the day, but still staying in the 30s all day long. The rest of us will struggle to make it much above the mid/upper 40s.
Looking ahead, the rain tapers down tonight with lows holding in the 40s. Saturday brings a little spotty light rain and drizzle, and not much more than that. But, Saturday also won’t bring much – if any – sunshine and afternoon readings will struggle to get much past 50°.
Rain picks up Saturday night and may be heavy for a time early Sunday morning before pulling off to the east as the front moves through early in the day. With any luck, the clouds behind Sunday’s front may break for some sunshine, but even if they don’t, the atmosphere will support afternoon readings above 70° for most neighborhoods east of the mountains!
Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
