First Alert: Wintry mix in the mountains before transitioning to rain

Rain will overspread from midday through the evening, meaning the afternoon commute is likely going to be wet for almost everybody. As we know, rain during the evening rush, especially on a Friday, always seems to create headaches. It will be cloudy and cold all day long with temperatures in the higher elevations starting in the upper 20s before rising above freezing later in the day, but still staying in the 30s all day long. The rest of us will struggle to make it much above the mid/upper 40s.