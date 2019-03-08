First Alert still in effect as rain continues through the evening

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Rain, snow, sleet, sun.. we've literally seen a little bit of everything today, depending on your location. A First Alert remains in effect through this evening with areas of rain likely still around right through the evening rush.
In the mountains, temperatures are finally starting to come up above freezing, and they will not fall back below freezing tonight. The Winter Weather Advisory expires at 7pm.
As far as the weekend goes, there's some good news and some bad news. We'll start with Saturday (the bad news). We won't see a ton of sun, and it will be cloudy and chilly with areas of light rain and drizzle around.
Sunday will be your pick of the weekend for sure. While a cold front will bring severe weather across parts of the south again Saturday evening, by the time it gets here early Sunday morning it will be weakened so much that we'll only see some areas of light rain left over very early in the day before clearing out for the afternoon. That's the good news, and the even better news is that temps will reach the low 70s!
From there it looks mainly dry and mild early-mid week. Right now it appears our next best chance of rain the weekend may be next Friday (what else is new?)
Have a great weekend.
- Lyndsay Tapases
