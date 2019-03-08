Firefighter recovering after seriously hurt in motorcyclist crash

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - After being seriously injured in a motorcyclist crash, Cool Springs Volunteer Fire Department says Assistant Chief Ray Elmore is showing great progress.
The Concord firefighter was seriously injured in October due to the wreck and had his left leg amputated.
The fire department posted on their Facebook page Friday morning that Elmore was up and walking with his prosthetic leg.
In addition to being a firefighter for the city of Concord, Elmore serves as an assistant chief at the Cool Springs Fire Department in Iredell County.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.