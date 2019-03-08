Death investigation underway in Matthews

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - A death investigation got underway in Matthews Friday afternoon, causing traffic issues in the are for a time.
Matthews police said they were conducting the investigation off of E. John Street near Interstate 485. Police warned drivers would experience delays in the area, as traffic was reduced to one lane. By 3:30 p.m., traffic returned to normal in the area.
Matthews police tweeted about the death investigation around 2:30 p.m.
Information surrounding the investigation was not released.
