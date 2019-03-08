CMPD officer charged with falsifying time sheets, estimated $7,000 for hours not worked

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer has been arrested for falsifying his time sheet over the time span of eight months.
Todd Beltrone was arrested after officials said during a press conference that a pattern was detected by his chain of command. Beltrone who has been placed on unpaid leave allegedly falsified his time sheet 19 times from July 2018 until March 2019.
Officials say the department uses an electronic system for time reporting which requires employees to manually input their time.
Beltrone has been charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretenses which is a felony offense.
“We will always hold ourselves accountable,” CMPD Police Chief Kerr Putney said.
He was assigned to the south division of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and had been employed with the department since 1999.
