Bill in SC House could affect 74,000 children in the custody of relatives

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A bill working its way through the South Carolina State House could impact 74,000 South Carolina children.
There are 74,000 child victims of abuse and neglect living in the care of relatives and family friends in South Carolina. It’s called "Kinship Care.” It’s a staggering number when you compare it to the 4,600 in Department of Social Services custody. All of those numbers are according to the organization “HALOS of South Carolina.”
This is the impact: foster parents get funding from the state to cover expense while kinship caregivers do not. That means more than 70,000 children in the custody of relatives might be lacking support. Nobody knows that better than the Walters.
“We have a house full,” said Elisa Walters. “But we still have room for another, which we are about to do.”
Darlene and Elisa have been married for 3 years. But they’ve been fostering kids for almost 20. She’s referencing the 2-year-old foster child they’re expecting in their home sometime in the next couple weeks.
“We talked about adopting, and that was rather expensive,” said Darlene. “And we looked into fostering and there were so many kids that needed homes.”
There are at least 5 living in the Walters’ Irmo home. There’s Elisa’s son, a special needs foster who is now thirty years old and a kinship child who has been in their care for 10 years. Her name is Natalie. She’s thirteen.
“You feel like you have a connection to that kid so you want to take care of that kid,” said Elisa.
Natalie was removed at 3 years old and Darlene and Elisa immediately took her in. She’s the child of one of Elisa’s cousins. But right now, they don’t get funding from the state to support Natalie, while their other foster children do get that support.
Senator Katrina Shealy is one of the sponsors on a bill currently in the South Carolina House that would give kinship caregivers the same funding and resources that a foster parent gets from the state, like money for daycare, medical expenses and a general stipend. Right now, kinship caregivers get zero financial aid.
“We don’t want them to have the burden and not afford to be able to take care of them,” said Senator Shealy. “And the children be placed in foster homes with strangers.”
Those few extra bucks a month could be the difference between a child entering the foster system and staying with family. It was the difference for Natalie’s brother, who was adopted at birth.
“There’s a lot out of your pocket,” Elisa said. “If you care about these kids a lot comes out of your own pocket.
Now Darlene and Alisa wait for the bill to clear the last hurdle in the House.
Kinship Care Day at the Capitol is Tuesday, March 19th on the north side of the State House.
Yolanda Smith, Marcus Lattimore’s mother will be the keynote speaker and will share her family’s kinship care story.
