Baby found dead in freezing car with unconscious mom in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/CNN) - A mother was found passed out in her car, and her infant was deceased.
Court documents state the mother was found lying across the center console of her car with a bottle of rum when she and her baby were found.
Prosecutors charged the mother, 36-year-old Rachel McAfee, with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.
John McAfee, her husband, reported his wife and their daughter Emma missing on Monday.
She was supposed to drop Emma off at her in-law’s house and then go to a meeting about her drinking, but she did not do either.
On Tuesday, in an interview before his wife and daughter were found, John McAfee revealed his wife’s issues with drinking and depression.:
“She’s just had some pre-existing issues from her past and just tries to drown then out sometimes. She’s got some depression and all that mixed in with it as well,” he said.
A neighbor saw Rachel McAfee and Emma parked outside of her house Tuesday morning, 24 hours after her husband said she left with their daughter.
The neighbor told police she asked the woman in the car if she was OK, and Rachel McAfee, holding her daughter, said she was fine.
But when the neighbor got home from work, the vehicle was no longer running.
She said the woman was slumped across that center console and no longer wearing a coat. It was 9 degrees outside.
When first responders got to the scene, they said the baby was cold to the touch. Rachel McAfee was taken to a hospital and treated for frostbite.
Responding officers said they were trying to find Rachel McAfee’s shoes and found a bottle of rum.
Investigators said the vehicle was out of gas and the battery was dead.
Baby Emma’s autopsy results are pending, but doctors “found signs that are consistent with cold-related deaths.”
The McAfees also have an 8-year-old son.
“I’m trying to keep him busy. He just says he misses his mommy and misses his sister, so ... which is to be expected obviously,” he said in the Tuesday interview.
Rachel McAfee was still in the hospital being treated for frostbite as of Thursday afternoon, but she is expected to appear in court Friday morning.
