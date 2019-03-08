Adapting To The Time Change

Re-adjusting your body clock to the new time change may take a few days. So what’s the best way to handle it? According to Dr. Kirsch, “The first thing is getting up in the morning and getting and getting as much light as you can. Because light will help you get your body clock set so that the next day your body will say, ‘oh, this is the time that I should naturally begin to get up.’ So light is important. The other thing is sometimes meals kind of help set our clock a little bit, right? So we all get used to eating dinner at the same time and breakfast at the same time. And so again, shifting those, even a little bit ahead of time, it’s Saturday maybe, or even Friday, if you can get to it...can sometimes help your clock get a little bit ready for that time change that’s coming ahead. So meals and light are really important in getting your body clock set.”