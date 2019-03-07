11-year-old student brings weapon to school after making threats to student, deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WYFF) - A fifth-grade girl at an elementary school brought a weapon to school after making threats to another student, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Lt. Ryan Flood said deputies were called to Oakview Elementary School, at 515 Godfrey Road in Simpsonville, South Carolina about 7:30 a.m.
He said the report was about a fifth-grade student who showed a gun to other students.
When deputies arrived, they found an 11-year-old girl, and located what turned out to be an airsoft gun in her backpack, Flood said.
Unlike BB guns, which fire small metal balls called BBs, airsoft guns fire plastic projectiles.
Investigators later discovered that she had made threats to shoot another student following an off-campus altercation on Wednesday, Flood said.
When students saw the gun, they told school officials.
The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and student threats.
Airsoft guns are made to look like actual firearms and can be difficult to tell an airsoft gun from a deadly weapon, according to a manufacturer.
Flood gives credit to the students who saw the airsoft gun and told school officials.
“Due to the brave actions of the students in notifying staff, and the administration’s swift actions in notifying our office, nobody was harmed during this incident,” he said.
“At no time this morning, were students at risk or in a position of danger,” school representative Beth Brotherton said.
“We ask parents to remind children that no weapons, even toy weapons, are allowed on school property,” Brotherton said.
The student was suspended and recommended for expulsion, Brotherton said.
This was the second incident within hours Thursday of a student bringing a weapon to school.
The first incident was reported at Woodmont Middle School, in Piedmont, after a sixth-grader brought a loaded pistol to school, officials said.
