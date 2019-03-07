82-year-old man reported missing in Lancaster Co., last seen in Myrtle Beach

LANCASTER COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - Deputies in Lancaster County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in Myrtle Beach after leaving his Indian Land home early Wednesday morning.
Henry Steven Childress, 82, left his home on Millstone Creek Road early in the morning and went to the Toyota of Rock Hill dealership on Galleria Boulevard in Rock Hill. He was later seen at a BB&T Bank in Myrtle Beach. Officials say Childress takes medication for several conditions.
Childress is described as a white male, 6′ tall and 185 lbs. He has white hair, a thin moustache and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his chest from prior surgery. He was last seen wearing a jeans, a golf polo shirt and a sweater.
Childress is driving a 2019 black or dark blue Toyota Highlander with SC tag 1438KF. Deputies said it’s possible that he is heading to Jacksonville, Florida.
Anyone who sees Childress, his vehicle, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or you local law enforcement agency.
